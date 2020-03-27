Is Podcast Listening Up or Down Due to the Coronavirus?

Podcasts are not immune from coronavirus. According to the three different podcast analytics companies, listenership fell during March as an increasing number of Americans stayed at home due to the coronavirus. Without a commute, it seems that it’s harder for some podcasts to find a space in people’s lives, at least among Americans.

Data provided to Quartz by the analytics firm Chartable shows that, for 7,000 podcasts that opted into their service, downloads were more than 10% lower on Wednesday, March 25th, than on Feb. 26, the last Wednesday in March. Chartable tracks global downloads, but almost 80% of them come from the US.