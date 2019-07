A recent initiative by Reporters Without Borders with the support of Agence France Presse, the European Broadcasting Union and the Global Editors Network (a disclosure!) aims to develop professional standards in the frame of the Journalism Trust Initiative (JTI). It is a self-regulatory solution with defined indicators for trustworthy sources of information in the digital age.

