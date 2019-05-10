It’s More Common for White, Older, More-Educated Americans to Have Spoken With Local Journalists
About two-in-ten Americans (21%) say they have ever spoken with or been interviewed by a local journalist, according to a recent Pew Research Center survey. Among those who have, the likelihood varies by personal characteristics.
About 23% of whites have had this kind of interaction, compared with 19% of blacks and 14% of Hispanics, according to the survey, conducted Oct. 15-Nov. 8, 2018…
Read More
Like & Share E&P: