It’s the Disappearance of the Morning Commute That Seems to be Hurting Podcast Listening Most

Scandal. Yesterday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York announced corruption charges against two former senior executives of 21st Century Fox as part of the long-running investigation into the 2015 FIFA scandal.

One of those execs is Hernan Lopez, now the CEO of Wondery. The charges, which include bribery and money laundering, date back to Lopez’s time as the head of Fox International Channels between 2011 and 2016.