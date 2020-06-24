It’s Time to Change the Way the Media Reports on Protests. Here are Some Ideas.
It was Slate that arguably broke the media logjam.
For nearly a week, there had been nationwide protests after a bystander released video showing that George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident, died as a local police officer knelt on his neck. And for almost a week, national media made editorial choices, mirroring a framework social scientists have dubbed the “protest paradigm,” that often failed to frame the events of the day accurately.