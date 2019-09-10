IWMF Awarded $350K From Luminate to Expand Digital Safety Work
The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) today announced it has received a $350,000 grant from global philanthropic organization Luminate to launch the global portion of its initiative on digital safety for women journalists. As concerns about the impact of online harassment of journalists grow, Luminate’s grant will help the IWMF develop an eco-system of support providing resources and programming at an international level.
