Newspaper readership continues to decline in Japan. In 2018, the average daily number of general-interest newspapers printed plunged by almost 2 million or 5.0% to 36,823,021. This is a drop of more than 10 million compared with 2000, a figure larger than the entire 8.5 million print run for the daily morning edition of the nation’s most popular newspaper, the Yomiuri Shimbun.

