Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey Discuss Gaining Sources’ Trust, Journalism Versus Activism, and the Limits of #MeToo Journalism
In the fall of 2017 The New York Times published Jodi Kantor's and Megan Twohey's explosive investigation into the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein. During their book tour for "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement," they spoke at the Nieman Foundation in conversation with curator Ann Marie Lipinski in early October.