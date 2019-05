It’s no secret that journalism is at a bit of a crossroads. With technology and media consumption habits changing constantly, the industry has been thrust into a state of near perpetual turmoil. Journalists everywhere are figuring out what to take from traditional practices, what to leave behind, and what they need to invent.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalism-schools-need-to-focus-on-data-local-news-social-media-and-business-models/