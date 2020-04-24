News Newsletter News 

Journalists at Prominent Russian Business Newspaper Complain of Pro-Kremlin Censorship

Anton Zverev and Andrew Osborn | Reuters   April 24, 2020

Journalists at Vedomosti, one of Russia’s most prominent business publications, on Thursday accused their editor of imposing stifling pro-Kremlin censorship upon them and suggested the board of directors appoint someone else.

In a blunt editorial article published on the newspaper’s website, journalists complained that Acting Editor-in-Chief Andrei Shmarov had banned the publication of opinion polls carried out by a research firm that has irritated the Kremlin.

