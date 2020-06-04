Journalists at Reach Consider Legal Action After 10 Percent Coronavirus Pay Cuts
Journalists at the Daily Mirror, Daily Express and hundreds of local newspapers are considering legal action against their bosses after they were forced to take indefinite pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Staff at Reach, the publisher that owns the titles, said their wages were docked by 10% at the start of April "without consultation or consent", and without any reduction in the amount of work they were expected to do.