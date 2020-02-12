Journalists at Wyoming Tribune Eagle Move to Unionize
Journalists at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in Cheyenne on Tuesday announced their intention to unionize.
In a statement, the Cheyenne News Guild said a majority of the Tribune Eagle‘s newsroom filed cards with the National Labor Relations Board supporting representation by the NewsGuild. That would prompt an election among the newsroom’s rank-and-file to decide whether the unit would be established, unless the newspaper’s owners voluntarily decide to recognize the union.Read More