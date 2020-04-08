Coronavirus News Newsletter News Resources 

Journalists Can Now Find COVID-19 Response Related Legislation From Across Country on Open States

Jennifer Nelson | RJI  April 8, 2020

Journalists can now track what’s happening in state legislatures across the U.S. regarding bills and legislation related to the coronavirus response, with help from the Open States website.

The free resource pulls in legislation, so journalists can easily track and monitor legislation in one spot, which is particularly helpful to those having to report on multiple states, says James Turk, founder and principal architect for Open States.

