Journalists Cover Protests to Tell the Truth. These are the Stories of Five Who Were Detained by Police
As protesters flooded streets across the country to decry racial inequality, police brutality and systemic racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, journalists were with them. Documenting the historic moment. Interviewing those who were compelled to take action. Witnessing sometimes harrowing situations, violence and arrests. Taking photos and going live online to keep their communities informed.Read More