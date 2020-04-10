Journalists May be Liberal, but This Doesn’t Affect Which Candidates They Choose to Cover.
The media is President Trump’s favorite punching bag—even in a time of crisis. Trump—and his allies—frequently deride the media, both for how they cover his administration and which stories they choose to cover.
Indeed, the president has repeatedly claimed that the media selectively chooses to cover stories that make him—and Republicans more generally—look bad and ignore those that make him look good, while doing the opposite for Democrats.