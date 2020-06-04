Journalists Offer Fact-Checking Tools as an Anchor to Audiences in Turbulent Times

Fact-checkers and other journalists who work to debunk misinformation spend most of their time arming people with the facts. In recent weeks, we’ve also seen them arm people with strategies to root out the falsehoods on their own.

The “infodemic” surrounding COVID-19 had already pushed fact-checkers to capacity. The killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis police May 25 brought about a whole new flood of hoaxes, conspiracy theories and images and videos taken out of context.