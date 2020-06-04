News Newsletter News 

Journalists, Point to What Makes Your Protest Coverage Credible

Mollie Muchna | Trusting News   June 4, 2020

Our country is in mourning. People are outraged. And we as journalists are doing our best to cover what is a complex and quickly evolving story.

It’s a sensitive space to navigate, is emotionally taxing to cover (especially for BIPOC journalists), and can physically put you in harm’s way. Yet as journalists across the nation work overtime to bring the latest protest coverage, many people in our communities aren’t seeing the news we’re delivering as a public service.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *