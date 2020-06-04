Journalists, Point to What Makes Your Protest Coverage Credible
Our country is in mourning. People are outraged. And we as journalists are doing our best to cover what is a complex and quickly evolving story.
It’s a sensitive space to navigate, is emotionally taxing to cover (especially for BIPOC journalists), and can physically put you in harm’s way. Yet as journalists across the nation work overtime to bring the latest protest coverage, many people in our communities aren’t seeing the news we’re delivering as a public service.Read More