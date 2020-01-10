Journalist’s Resource Collects the Most Interesting New Research on Fake News and Fact-Checking
What better way to start the new year than by learning new things about how best to battle fake news and other forms of online misinformation? Below is a sampling of the research published in 2019—seven journal articles that examine fake news from multiple angles, including what makes fact-checking most effective and the potential use of crowdsourcing to help detect false content on social media.Read More