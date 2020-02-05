Journalists See Specter of Censorship in Ukraine’s Proposed Media Laws
Journalists and free speech advocates say proposed laws to regulate Ukraine’s media pose a threat to free expression and independent reporting in the eastern European country.
Before ascending to Ukraine’s highest office last year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had campaigned on a pledge to limit the influence of oligarchs over national news outlets while safeguarding all media platforms against Russian disinformation and propaganda.Read More