Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide prevents his accusers from seeing him face his charges. It also points to the leading cause of death in jails. Journalists are starting to focus on jail suicides not just because of the human toll but because jails are facing lawsuits over jail deaths that families say should be prevented.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/journalists-should-examine-the-leading-cause-of-jail-deaths-in-light-of-jeffrey-epstein/