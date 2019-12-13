Judge Finds The Wrap’s Contract With Reporter to be Unlawful
Is it legal for employers in the state of California to hold employees to fixed-term contracts that prevent them from working for a competitor? Remarkably, two different conclusions came this week in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In one case, Sharon Waxman's The Wrap filed a tortious interference suit against The Information after reporter Matt Pressberg resigned in December 2017 and took a job at the digital business publication.