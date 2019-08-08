News Newsletter News 

Judge Greenlights Libel Suit Against NPR Over Seth Rich Reports

Josh Gerstein | Politico   August 8, 2019

A federal judge has rejected National Public Radio’s bid to dismiss a Texas investment adviser’s libel suit over news reports about conspiracy theories surrounding the death of a Democratic National Committee staffer during the 2016 campaign.

Judge Amos Mazzant of U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas ruled Wednesday that the $57 million suit brought by Ed Butowsky makes plausible claims that the network may be liable for defamation…


