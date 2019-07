A Maryland judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to hire their own psychiatrist to conduct a second mental health evaluation for a man accused of killing five people at a newspaper last year, but the judge granted their requests for his tax returns, as well as records relating to his educational background and incarceration at a detention center.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/judge-in-capital-gazette-shooting-case-rules-on-evidence-sharing/