Jury Awards Former Los Angeles Times Sports Columnist $15.4 Million
A Los Angeles jury on Monday awarded former Times sports columnist T.J. Simers $15.4 million in damages against the newspaper for discrimination against him because of his age and disability.
It was the second time a jury had considered whether Simers should receive damages related to his claim that after 22 years at The Times he was demoted from columnist to writer in 2013 when he developed health problems.
