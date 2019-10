On September 23, a district court in Saryagash, a town in southern Kazakhstan, sentenced Batyrbekov, chief editor of the Saryagash-based daily newspaper S-Inform, to two years and three months in jail on criminal charges of insult and libel, and ordered him to pay 2.1 million Kazakh tenge ($5,300) in damages, according to media reports and court documents, which CPJ reviewed.