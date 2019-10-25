News Newsletter News 

Kellyanne Conway and Newspaper Face Off Over Warning to Reporter

Derrick Bryson Taylor | New York Times   October 25, 2019
Kellyanne Conway, a counselor to President Trump and one of his fiercest defenders, found herself in a standoff on Friday with a conservative-leaning newspaper after it accused her of threatening to investigate a reporter’s personal life.

Much of the drama played out in public, with the newspaper, The Washington Examiner, publishing an article on Thursday about Ms. Conway’s pressure on its reporter that included a recording of their conversation.

 

