Ahead of next week’s World Media Leaders eSummit, we asked leading news media analyst Ken Doctor five questions to gauge his take on how the industry is reshaped by the pandemic.

Doctor, a columnist at Nieman Journalism Lab with his renowned “Newsonomics” analysis, will moderate a “CEO Town Hall” session with Phillip Crawley, CEO of The Globe and Mail in Canada, and Jean-Luc Breysee, Deputy CEO of Group Figaro in France, on Monday during the eSummit.