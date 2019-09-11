News 

Key Findings About the Online News Landscape in America

A.W. Geiger | Pew Research Center  September 11, 2019

The digital news industry in the United States is facing a complex future. On one hand, a steadily growing portion of Americans are getting news through the internet, many U.S. adults get news on social media, and employment at digital-native outlets has increased. On the other, digital news has not been immune to issues affecting the broader media environment, including layoffs, made-up news and public distrust.

One thought on “Key Findings About the Online News Landscape in America

  • Randy
    September 11, 2019 at 9:18 am
    It’s a sad travesty what has happened to news because of the internet. Smart people saw it coming, others didn’t. The online news landscape of America is pathetic.

