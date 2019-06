For decades, Axel Springer’s widow has been the keeper of his legacy, grooming executives to enforce the founder’s vision at the publisher of Germany’s Bild tabloid while solidifying the family grip with a controlling stake. But as the company advances its costly transformation into a digital media powerhouse, Friede Springer is finding that she needs a partner…

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/kkr-wants-a-slice-of-germanys-most-influential-publishing-house/