Knight Foundation Awards 24 Newsrooms $20,000 Grants to Adopt or Manage Publishing Platforms
To help news organizations better serve their communities with quality news and information, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation today announced the first 24 recipients of support from its $2 million, three-year technology initiative to strengthen digital publishing solutions in newsrooms.
After a competitive application process, the first cohort of 24 newsrooms have been selected to receive $20,000 in grants for publishing tools…