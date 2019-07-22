Knight Foundation Invests $50 Million Into Research on Tech’s Impact on Democracy
When Jack and Jim Knight left behind the corpus of what would grow into the modern Knight Foundation, they had built part of the wellspring of an informed democracy—a network of local newspapers that connected people to what was happening where they lived, across the country and around the world.
One thought on “Knight Foundation Invests $50 Million Into Research on Tech’s Impact on Democracy”
Fifty million dollars does not have to be spent to identify a cornerstone of our democracy “Freedom of Speech” becoming suppressed and conservative views are deleted and blocked by social media platforms. Today it is conservatives who are singled out but what about tomorrow? Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have moved quickly to block conservative views that according to their own designed policies violate community standards. Imagine social media companies that have the power to suppress communications affecting millions of Americans because they don’t like their political beliefs thereby abrogating First Amendment US Constitutional guarantees.