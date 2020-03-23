Learnings for Dealing With COVID-19 Outbreak From Singapore’s The Straits Times

In a WAN-IFRA webinar last week, newsroom leaders discussed the impact of the novel coronavirus on their newsrooms, their operations, and their staff. In this interview, Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief of The Straits Times and one of the panelists, explains what measures the news organization has taken to be able to continue its operations, what kind of products and services best engage the audience, and how newsroom leaders can support staff covering the outbreak.