Lee Enterprises Receives Notice From NYSE to Comply with Listing Standards
Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises, Inc. received notice from the New York Stock Exchange last week that it is not in compliance with certain listing standards — that puts the company at risk of being delisted, according to an announcement from the company issued today.
Lee Enterprises is below compliance with two of the NYSE’s continued listing standards: Issuers must maintain an average closing share price over a 30 trading-day period of at least $1.00.Read More