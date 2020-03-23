Lessons from the Italian Media’s Coverage of the Coronavirus

It’s weird how my Twitter feed these days looks exactly like my Twitter feed from 12 days ago. Homeschooling tips. People doing things on balconies. Animals roaming in emptied cities. War metaphors. Zoom. Camus.

I’ve seen all this before. Only this time the flow is mostly in English, while the previous wave was in Italian, my native language. On March 19th, Italy became the country in the world with the highest reported number of COVID-19 victims…