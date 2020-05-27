Lessons Learned from Reporting on the Pandemic: China

Reporting from China has long been a challenge, but with the country at the epicenter of a global pandemic, information control and censorship appear to be on the rise, South China Morning Post reporter Linda Lew said during an ICFJ webinar.

“I do feel that information control is getting stricter and stricter,” she said.

Lew has been covering the global health crisis since January, when she flew to Wuhan to cover the outbreak, then known only as “viral pneumonia.” After heading to a local hospital, she quickly drew the attention of a propaganda officer, who escorted her to a nearby police station. There, authorities forced Lew to delete her photos and notes from her phone, took down her personal information and warned her not to return to the hospital, she said.