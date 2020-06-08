Lessons Learned from Reporting on the Pandemic: New York
From a pandemic hot spot to police brutality and street protests in Minneapolis, CNN national correspondent Miguel Marquez has covered the major stories upending American life during the first half of 2020.
As New York City became the center of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., his stories from New York hospitals showed overworked medical staff without proper personal protection equipment, hallways crowded with patients and morgue trucks filled to capacity.