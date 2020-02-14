Let’s Tear Down the Ivory Tower of News

The two of us came of age in newsrooms at the cusp of the digital age—late enough that you could tell everything was about to change, but early enough that old habits still held unquestioned sway. Some of these (like smoking at your desk) were soon to vanish, but others have been stubbornly hanging around. One that has become particularly dangerous in this age of attacks on journalism (and the notion of verifiable facts themselves) is the assumption that as a journalist, you should avoid thinking too much about your audience.