Like Bread at the Bakery, Quality Journalism Has a Price in This Pandemic Moment

Andreas Schürer | INMA   March 31, 2020

The coronavirus is driving the media. Not only because everyone works on content day and night and achieves great things—far-reaching decisions must also be made strategically.

People like German satirist Jan Böhmermann appear on the scene and say on Twitter: “Tear down the fucking paywalls now.” Others rave about the media as crisis winners, telling them they have a duty to provide information and that they are not dealers—contributions about the Corona Crisis should be free for everyone.

