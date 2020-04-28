Coronavirus Government News Newsletter News 

Local Australian Newspapers Suffer Another Blow with Loss of Council Business

Zoe Samios | Sydney Morning Herald   April 28, 2020

Community and regional newspapers have suffered another blow with local councils no longer legally required to advertise government business.

NSW minister for local government Shelley Hancock last week announced she would permanently remove the requirement for local councils to advertise tenders, development approvals and other information in newspapers in an attempt to cut costs for councils during the COVID-19 pandemic.

