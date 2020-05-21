Local Media Consortium Enters Partnership with Zeus on Revenue Performance Platform

The Local Media Consortium, a strategic alliance of leading local media companies, today announced a partnership with Zeus Performance, the industry-leading advertising framework and revenue technology stack built by The Washington Post.

Zeus Performance drives higher publisher revenue by reducing site latency, increasing overall viewability and improving placement performance. For the LMC’s members, which are comprised of more than 3,500 local media outlets from 90 media companies, Zeus Performance will optimize site architecture, improve viewability and page load speed, increase CPMs and overall revenue, and enhance reader UX.