Local Media Consortium Partners With Moonlighting to Provide Free Video Chat to Help Freelancers Navigate COVID-19 Work Environment

The Local Media Consortium today announced it has partnered with Moonlighting, a leading independent worker-focused jobs and business tools platform, on a free video panel discussion and community forum addressing the impact COVID-19 is having on gig, freelance, and part-time workforces. The panel will be hosted by Moonlighting’s CEO & Co-Founder, Jeff Tennery, on Friday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m.