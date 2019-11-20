Local Media Organizations Announce Branded Content Beta Group
The Local Media Consortium and the Local Media Association, two of the local media industry’s most innovative organizations, today announced the selection of 22 diverse local media companies as beta group participants for the Branded Content Project, a partnership between the LMC and the LMA, and funded by a $1 million investment from the Facebook Journalism Project that commenced in March 2019 with an initial alpha test group.Read More