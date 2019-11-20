News Newsletter News 

Local Media Organizations Announce Branded Content Beta Group

Press Release | Local Media Association   November 20, 2019
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn

The Local Media Consortium and the Local Media Association, two of the local media industry’s most innovative organizations, today announced the selection of 22 diverse local media companies as beta group participants for the Branded Content Project, a partnership between the LMC and the LMA, and funded by a $1 million investment from the Facebook Journalism Project that commenced in March 2019 with an initial alpha test group.

Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *