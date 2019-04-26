Local News in America Is Dying. Charity Might Save It
The City, a website covering local news in America’s biggest metropolis, debuted this month with a bank account some of its nonprofit peers could only dream of.
Backed by almost $10 million from philanthropies and individuals, the New York-based news organization has more than double the cash that nonprofit-pioneer the Texas Tribune had when it started 10 years ago.
Read More
Like & Share E&P:
One thought on “Local News in America Is Dying. Charity Might Save It”
How does one politely say, “Rubbish!”? The reason local news is dying is because it is being murdered by publishing companies and their owners, who are “harvesting” them into extinction. The fact of the matter is that plain old printed newspapers are as financially viable as they have ever been, costing less than two cents per page/per reader to produce and easily supported through local subscription and display advertising revenue, which provides two-and-a-half times as much on a per subscriber/per page basis. Yet, when was the last time you heard of anyone launching a printed newspaper or even reinvested revenue in improving the print product. The World Wide Web is not a news media and it is not the answer to the future of news, unless cat videos are your definition of news and some kid sitting in the basement of his parent’s house is your definition of a newsman.