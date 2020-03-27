Local News Outlets Drop Paywalls for Pandemic Stories, but Gain Digital Subscribers Anyway
Even though many local news organizations have moved their COVID-19 stories outside their paywalls, several are seeing encouraging boosts in their digital subscriptions during the crisis.
That’s a rare bit of good news as the pandemic poses an alarming threat to the many news outlets that struggled to find financial sustainability even before the virus shut down much of the economy. Some observers are predicting that 2020 could be a disastrous year for local news in the United States.Read More