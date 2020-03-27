Coronavirus News Newsletter News Revenue 

Local News Outlets Drop Paywalls for Pandemic Stories, but Gain Digital Subscribers Anyway

Mark Jacob | Local News Initiative  March 27, 2020

Even though many local news organizations have moved their COVID-19 stories outside their paywalls, several are seeing encouraging boosts in their digital subscriptions during the crisis.

That’s a rare bit of good news as the pandemic poses an alarming threat to the many news outlets that struggled to find financial sustainability even before the virus shut down much of the economy. Some observers are predicting that 2020 could be a disastrous year for local news in the United States.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *