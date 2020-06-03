Lockdown 4.0 and the Fight Against Fake News in India

India, which entered the fourth phase of the world’s largest lockdown on May 18, continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, a diverse set of stakeholders has taken on an increasingly worrying trend of misinformation and fake news regarding the pandemic.

Social media is frequently a platform of choice for gleaning information here, so the battle against fake news has had to cover several aspects and be launched on numerous different fronts. Given how quickly developments are taking place during the pandemic, and the myriad of information bytes penetrating the various platforms, it has been extremely difficult to mobilise an effective response.