Long Beach Business Journal Sold to Pacific Community Media

George Economides, who founded the Long Beach Business Journal three decades ago, announced today that he has sold the business to John Molina of Pacific Community Media. No terms of the transaction were announced.

Economides said, “I am happy to sell to a fellow Long Beach booster. John has vowed to treat our employees and the business legacy with respect, and he has the resources to implement additional offerings to our advertisers and readers that we’ve been wanting to start for years.”

CAL DVMA, a California subsidiary of media merger and acquisition firm Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April, represented George Economides in the transaction.

The Long Beach Business Journal has served as the voice of business in Long Beach since 1987. It is published bi-weekly with distribution of 15,000. In addition, the company operates www.lbbusinessjournal.com.