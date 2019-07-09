López Obrador Launches its Own ‘Verificado’ and Infuriates Fact-Checkers in Mexico

On June 28, the Mexican newswire service Notimex, a daily service run by the staff of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, launched its own fact-checking unit. According to Notimex’s inaugural tweet about the platform, the project is designed to debunk false news on social media as well as to fact-check dubious content published by traditional media outlets, such as newspapers, radios and TV channels.

