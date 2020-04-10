Los Andes Adopts New Routines to Keep Mendoza Informed, Safe During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic forces journalism and Los Andes to face challenges no one imagined. Throughout its 136 years of life, Los Andes’ pages have reflected wars, earthquakes, floods, civic violence, and social and economic emergencies, among other troubles. But nothing has shaken the writing routines as much as today’s pandemic.

Our stories could be written from the dining room of a house or apartment or from the place where the news is breaking, but today they are not being written at the desks housed in the traditional building on Avenida San Martín. This street defines downtown Mendoza, where thousands of people walk every day. Now, it is empty and silent.