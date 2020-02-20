Los Angeles Times is Offering Buyouts to Staffers With at Least Two Years of Employment
The Los Angeles Times is offering its staff voluntary buyouts less than two years after biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong swooped in to buy the beleaguered newspaper in hopes of turning it around.
In an email to staffers on Wednesday, The California Times, the company that owns the Los Angeles Times, announced voluntary buyout packages to employees who have worked at the company for least two years.