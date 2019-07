As we celebrate the first anniversary of local ownership of the Los Angeles Times, we are pleased to announce the launch of our new digital platform and content management system, GrapheneCMS. This modernized, cloud-enabled content management system powers the updated design of latimes.com and our new mobile apps for iOS and Android.

